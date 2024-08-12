U.S. Navy Warrant Officer Christopher Paredes takes a look at the history of National Aviation Day and how Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola supports and enables the training of new generations of U.S. Naval Aviators. NAS Pensacola, referred to as the 'Cradle of Naval Aviation,' is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); the Center for Information Warfare and Training (CIWT); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). (Official U.S. Navy video by Warrant Officer Christopher Paredes and Garrett Dipuma)
