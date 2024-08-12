Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Aviation Day

    PENSACOLA., FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    U.S. Navy Warrant Officer Christopher Paredes takes a look at the history of National Aviation Day and how Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola supports and enables the training of new generations of U.S. Naval Aviators. NAS Pensacola, referred to as the 'Cradle of Naval Aviation,' is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); the Center for Information Warfare and Training (CIWT); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). (Official U.S. Navy video by Warrant Officer Christopher Paredes and Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 08:20
    Location: PENSACOLA., FLORIDA, US

    This work, National Aviation Day, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

