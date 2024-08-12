video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Warrant Officer Christopher Paredes takes a look at the history of National Aviation Day and how Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola supports and enables the training of new generations of U.S. Naval Aviators. NAS Pensacola, referred to as the 'Cradle of Naval Aviation,' is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); the Center for Information Warfare and Training (CIWT); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). (Official U.S. Navy video by Warrant Officer Christopher Paredes and Garrett Dipuma)