    52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.01.2024

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The United States 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducts a Change of Command Ceremony between outgoing Commander Col. Bruce A. Bredlow and Incoming Commander Col. Hailey Bairu. The ceremony was hosted by Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King, Commanding General of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another during the ceremony at Sembach, Germany, August 01, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 05:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934368
    VIRIN: 240801-A-MX671-2001
    Filename: DOD_110515374
    Length: 00:08:31
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica
    StrongNato

