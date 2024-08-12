52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934368" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducts a Change of Command Ceremony between outgoing Commander Col. Bruce A. Bredlow and Incoming Commander Col. Hailey Bairu. The ceremony was hosted by Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King, Commanding General of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another during the ceremony at Sembach, Germany, August 01, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)