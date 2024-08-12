52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

The United States 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade conducts a Change of Command Ceremony between outgoing Commander Col. Bruce A. Bredlow and Incoming Commander Col. Hailey Bairu. The ceremony was hosted by Brig. Gen. Curtis W. King, Commanding General of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another during the ceremony at Sembach, Germany, August 01, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 05:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934368
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-MX671-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110515374
|Length:
|00:08:31
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
