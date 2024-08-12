U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated raid exercise on Combat Town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 9, 2024. The Marines conducted military operations on urbanized terrain to refine tactical interoperability and combat skills. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 06:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934367
|VIRIN:
|240809-M-WE079-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110515357
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 31st MEU conducts Night Combat Town Raid, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.