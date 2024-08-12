Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU conducts Night Combat Town Raid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.09.2024

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a simulated raid exercise on Combat Town at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 9, 2024. The Marines conducted military operations on urbanized terrain to refine tactical interoperability and combat skills. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 06:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934367
    VIRIN: 240809-M-WE079-1001
    Filename: DOD_110515357
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conducts Night Combat Town Raid, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    31st MEU
    Camp Hansen
    Combat Town
    Night Raid
    Battalion Landing Team 1/4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download