U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in a Combat Marksmanship Program annual pistol qualification range at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, Aug. 16, 2024. Pistol qualification enables Marines to enhance their shooting skills and maintain proficiency with a sidearm. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 00:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934349
|VIRIN:
|240816-M-IP954-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110515110
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 command element Marines, Sailors participate in annual pistol qualification , by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
