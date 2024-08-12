Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 command element Marines, Sailors participate in annual pistol qualification  

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 participate in a Combat Marksmanship Program annual pistol qualification range at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, Aug. 16, 2024. Pistol qualification enables Marines to enhance their shooting skills and maintain proficiency with a sidearm. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 00:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934349
    VIRIN: 240816-M-IP954-2001
    Filename: DOD_110515110
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 command element Marines, Sailors participate in annual pistol qualification  , by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    CPP
    Command Element
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series

