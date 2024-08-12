Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technical Engineers | KQ24

    MONGOLIA

    08.18.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve Sgt. Halona Wilcox-Molina from the 411th Engineer Battalion, is a Technical Engineer working with the Mongolian Army to survey the land in order to plan a future road construction project.

    This B-roll package shows the unit working with the Mongolian Armed Forces as they stake out and plan for the future road.

    Video by 1LT Tim Yao

    #hawaii #mongolia #construction #armyreserve #12T #technicalengineer

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934335
    VIRIN: 240818-A-KJ871-1203
    Filename: DOD_110515001
    Length: 00:09:57
    Location: MN

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    army reserve
    construction
    technical engineer
    tim yao
    usarmarketing

