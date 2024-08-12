Technical Engineers | KQ24

Army Reserve Sgt. Halona Wilcox-Molina from the 411th Engineer Battalion, is a Technical Engineer working with the Mongolian Army to survey the land in order to plan a future road construction project.
This B-roll package shows the unit working with the Mongolian Armed Forces as they stake out and plan for the future road.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
#hawaii #mongolia #construction #armyreserve #12T #technicalengineer
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2024 21:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934335
|VIRIN:
|240818-A-KJ871-1203
|Filename:
|DOD_110515001
|Length:
|00:09:57
|Location:
|MN
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
