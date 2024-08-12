Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    77th FS and FGS at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    EL CENTRO NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons conduct operations during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at El Centro Naval Air Station, Calif. Aug. 7, 2024. BE 24-3 uses combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants, including the 20th Fighter Wing, as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to pulse power forward in an expeditious manner across the tyranny of distance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tafur)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 20:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934333
    VIRIN: 240807-F-HO927-3001
    Filename: DOD_110514933
    Length: 00:07:53
    Location: EL CENTRO NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US

    Shaw Air Force Base

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air Combat Command
    Shaw AFB
    77th FS
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    BEN AFB

