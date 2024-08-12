U.S. Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons conduct operations during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at El Centro Naval Air Station, Calif. Aug. 7, 2024. BE 24-3 uses combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants, including the 20th Fighter Wing, as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to pulse power forward in an expeditious manner across the tyranny of distance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2024 20:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934333
|VIRIN:
|240807-F-HO927-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110514933
|Length:
|00:07:53
|Location:
|EL CENTRO NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, 77th FS and FGS at Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shaw Air Force Base