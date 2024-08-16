Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: August 16, 2024

    JAPAN

    08.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Air Force Airmen and Guam Fire Department firemen participate in the final exercise of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training during the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission; U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 24.3 complete a bayonet training event during the Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in Australia; and U.S. Marines participate in a survival class to strengthen their warfighting skills in an austere environment during the Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in Australia.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 20:25
