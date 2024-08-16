Pacific News: August 16, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934330" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: U.S. Air Force Airmen and Guam Fire Department firemen participate in the final exercise of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training during the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission; U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 24.3 complete a bayonet training event during the Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in Australia; and U.S. Marines participate in a survival class to strengthen their warfighting skills in an austere environment during the Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in Australia.