On this Pacific News: U.S. Air Force Airmen and Guam Fire Department firemen participate in the final exercise of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training during the 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training mission; U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 24.3 complete a bayonet training event during the Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in Australia; and U.S. Marines participate in a survival class to strengthen their warfighting skills in an austere environment during the Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in Australia.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2024 20:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|934330
|VIRIN:
|240816-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110514882
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: August 16, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.