77th FS and FGS at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct preflight operations before pilots assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron fulfill realistic-combat scenario taskers during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at El Centro Naval Air Station, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024. BE 24-03 provides the 20th Fighter Wing with a fast paced, large scale and complex combat-representative training environment designed to sharpen skills required to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high-end threats at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tafur)
|08.06.2024
|08.18.2024 20:41
|Package
|934329
|240806-F-HO927-9001
|DOD_110514881
|00:00:44
|EL CENTRO NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|3
