During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad complete the physical fitness and swimming event, Aug. 17, 2024. U.S. Army Soldiers from the Intelligence Center of Excellence complete a myriad of tasks as part of the competition.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 06:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
This work, TRADOC Best Squad, Intelligence Center of Excellence team, by SGT Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
