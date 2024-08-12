Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42nd CAB Aerial Gunnery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    N.Y. Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct aerial gunnery training on Fort Drum, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 12:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934316
    VIRIN: 240818-Z-DP681-1001
    Filename: DOD_110514461
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd CAB Aerial Gunnery, by SSG Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Training
    Blackhawk crew chief
    weapons & tactics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download