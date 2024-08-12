Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 Highlights

A highlight video of Northern Strike 24-2, held at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Michigan, Aug. 3-17, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|08.17.2024
|08.18.2024 11:38
|Video Productions
|934315
|240817-Z-GS745-1000
|DOD_110514422
|00:01:32
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|3
|3
