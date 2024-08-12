B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors, Airmen participate in Pacific Airshow Gold Coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and U.S. Sailors with the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs”, participate in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia, Aug. 16, 2023. MRF-D’s participation in the Pacific Airshow Gold Coast demonstrates the United States Marine Corps’ commitment to international partnerships and highlights the close military ties between the United States and Australia, fostering interoperability and cooperation between their armed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)