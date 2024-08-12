U.S. Marine Corps F-35B II Lightning assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit receive ordnance and launch during flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 6, 2024. Flight operations grant pilots practice flights and expand mission capabilities within the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 21:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934298
|VIRIN:
|240728-M-QS704-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110513847
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st MEU F-35 launch B-roll, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
