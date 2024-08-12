Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU F-35 launch B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B II Lightning assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit receive ordnance and launch during flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship the USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 6, 2024. Flight operations grant pilots practice flights and expand mission capabilities within the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934298
    VIRIN: 240728-M-QS704-2002
    Filename: DOD_110513847
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU F-35 launch B-roll, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight ops
    take off
    F-35B
    LHA 6
    Moto
    Ordnance load

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download