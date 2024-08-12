Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EANGUS 5K Fun Run kicks off Motor City '24

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States hosts the 5K Fun Run for National Guardsmen, retirees, and civilians in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 17, 2024. The 5K Fun Run is the first event of Motor City ’24 to build camaraderie among the attendees.

    Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934295
    VIRIN: 240817-Z-VL138-1001
    Filename: DOD_110513820
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

    TAGS

    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

