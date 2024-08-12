EANGUS 5K Fun Run kicks off Motor City '24

The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States hosts the 5K Fun Run for National Guardsmen, retirees, and civilians in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 17, 2024. The 5K Fun Run is the first event of Motor City ’24 to build camaraderie among the attendees.
Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)
