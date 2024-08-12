Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POV B-Roll: 178th Firefighters Train Confined Spaces and Rappelling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 178th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ohio Air National Guard, train confined space rescue techniques and rappelling skills during exercise Northern Lightning 2024, Aug. 16, at Volk Field, Wisconsin. Firefighters stay trained in a number of rescue techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934283
    VIRIN: 240815-Z-LB784-2359
    Filename: DOD_110513730
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POV B-Roll: 178th Firefighters Train Confined Spaces and Rappelling, by SSgt Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighters
    gpc
    confined space
    Rescue Exercise
    Northern Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download