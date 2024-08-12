POV B-Roll: 178th Firefighters Train Confined Spaces and Rappelling

U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 178th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ohio Air National Guard, train confined space rescue techniques and rappelling skills during exercise Northern Lightning 2024, Aug. 16, at Volk Field, Wisconsin. Firefighters stay trained in a number of rescue techniques. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis)
