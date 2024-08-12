eam Charlie West Performs air proficiency training

Team Charlie West Performs air proficiency training at Maclaughin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.V. July 10, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing load heavy training pallets aboard C-130J-30 Super Hercules in preparation for airlift proficiency training. Airmen conduct continuous and regular training in order to improve skills that support and benefit state and nation missions.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams.)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 10:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934279
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-OM884-2952
|Filename:
|DOD_110513633
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
