    Native American Indian Heritage Month

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Kennedy James 

    19th Airlift Wing

    In honor of Native American Indian Heritage month, the 19th Airlift Wing presents an in-depth look at the culture of our country's Native American Indians with a panel of Native Americans representing their tribes and sharing their thoughts and tribal observations.

    Native American
    Little Rock AFB
    Arkansas
    Native Amerian Heritage Month

