In honor of Native American Indian Heritage month, the 19th Airlift Wing presents an in-depth look at the culture of our country's Native American Indians with a panel of Native Americans representing their tribes and sharing their thoughts and tribal observations.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934278
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-KJ131-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110513631
|Length:
|00:13:59
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Native American Indian Heritage Month, by Kennedy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.