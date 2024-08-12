Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 seconds with the 31st MEU: Expostrike

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado and Cpl. Apollo Wilson

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lighting IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, take off from the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on Aug. 6, 2024. The F-35B is the Marine Corps newest asset in its arsenal, prepared to dominate the airspace by establishing air superiority. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 08:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934272
    VIRIN: 240806-M-RU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_110513541
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 seconds with the 31st MEU: Expostrike, by Cpl Juan Maldonado and Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    VMFA-121
    Aviation Ordnance
    F-35B Lighting II
    Expostrike

