31 seconds with the 31st MEU: Expostrike

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lighting IIs assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 (VMFA-121), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, take off from the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on Aug. 6, 2024. The F-35B is the Marine Corps newest asset in its arsenal, prepared to dominate the airspace by establishing air superiority. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 08:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934272
|VIRIN:
|240806-M-RU058-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110513541
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
