    Working Party

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ruben Reed 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) participate in a working party during an underway replenishment evolution in the Mediterranean Sea, July 18. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) support high end war fighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ruben Reed)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.17.2024 06:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934259
    VIRIN: 240718-N-EB670-1001
    Filename: DOD_110513475
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Working Party, by PO1 Ruben Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNREP
    Military Sealift Command
    CTF61/2
    WSPARG-24THMEU

