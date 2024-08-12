Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) participate in a working party during an underway replenishment evolution in the Mediterranean Sea, July 18. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) support high end war fighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ruben Reed)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2024 06:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934259
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-EB670-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110513475
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
