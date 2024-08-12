U.S. Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron conduct preflight operations before pilots assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron fulfill realistic-combat scenario taskers during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at El Centro Naval Air Station, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024. The 20th Fighter Wing continues to participate in large scale exercises and mission-focused training to master and demonstrate the skills required for complex large scale military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 21:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|EL CENTRO NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, 77th FS and FGS at Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
