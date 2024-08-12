77th FS and FGS at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron and Fighter Generation Squadron conduct preflight operations before pilots assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron fulfill realistic-combat scenario taskers during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at El Centro Naval Air Station, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024. The 20th Fighter Wing continues to participate in large scale exercises and mission-focused training to master and demonstrate the skills required for complex large scale military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tafur)