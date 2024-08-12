B-2 Spirit arrives for a BTF down under

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934248" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers arrived for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 16, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. BTF missions help to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while providing prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)