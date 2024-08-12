Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit arrives for a BTF down under

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.16.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers arrived for a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, August 16, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible bomber force that enhances the security and stability of allies and partners. BTF missions help to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region while providing prosperity and security for all. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    TAGS

    B-2
    Australia
    Spirit
    Whiteman
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

