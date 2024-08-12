7th Infantry Division's Week of the Bayonet 2024

To finish off the Week of the Bayonet, 1-2 SBCT and 2-2 SBCT re-patched to 7th Infantry Division's shoulder insignia to reflect their alignment on Aug. 16, 2024. This re-patching signifies pride in shared history and the unified future of the division. This historic event honors their extensive legacy, creates a stronger and more unified force and brings Bayonet Soldiers closer together. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 19:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934243
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-IX751-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110513106
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
