TRADOC Best Squad, Intelligence Center of Excellence team

During the TRADOC Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the Intelligence Center of Excellence Best Squad complete the E3B patrol lanes Aug. 14, 2024. U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Robison from the Intelligence Center of Excellence gives an interview.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 19:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934240
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-JA380-7033
|Filename:
|DOD_110513046
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
