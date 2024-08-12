Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the 2024 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kirt Finnell, an engineer with 20th Special Forces Group, talks about his experience at the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition on Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests soldiers on a variety of technical and tactical skills. Winners are named the Army National Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer Best Warrior of the Year and move on to compete in the Department of the Army’s Best Squad Competition, with other soldiers from nationals filling out the ranks of their squad. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Adena McCluskey)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 18:17
    This work, Meet the 2024 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, by SGT Adena McCluskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck
    rock climbing
    weapons
    warrior tasks
    National Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2024

