Meet the 2024 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kirt Finnell, an engineer with 20th Special Forces Group, talks about his experience at the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition on Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests soldiers on a variety of technical and tactical skills. Winners are named the Army National Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer Best Warrior of the Year and move on to compete in the Department of the Army’s Best Squad Competition, with other soldiers from nationals filling out the ranks of their squad. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Adena McCluskey)