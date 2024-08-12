Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Chemical Brigade Enhances Readiness through live-fire and CBRN training exercises

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, conduct crew live-fire training at simulated targets with a Remote Weapon System (RWS) M2 .50 caliber weapon system on a M1135 nuclear, biological, and chemical reconnaissance (NBCRV) Stryker vehicle at Fort Cavazos, Texas, July 30 - August 3, 2024. The unit also executed chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) training exercises in a simulated urban village as well as various training areas across the installation. The 2nd Chemical Battalion's mission is to discover, counter, and neutralize chemical, biological, or nuclear threats across the United States and in deployed environments. The 2nd Chemical Battalion hold unique detection capabilities by being one of the only active-duty chemical battalions in the U.S. Army to conduct CBRN missions for the US Army and for the Department of Defense (DoD). (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 15:51
    TAGS

    7MPAD
    IIICorps
    48thChemicalBrigade

