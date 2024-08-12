48th Chemical Brigade Enhances Readiness through live-fire and CBRN training exercises

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, conduct crew live-fire training at simulated targets with a Remote Weapon System (RWS) M2 .50 caliber weapon system on a M1135 nuclear, biological, and chemical reconnaissance (NBCRV) Stryker vehicle at Fort Cavazos, Texas, July 30 - August 3, 2024. The unit also executed chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) training exercises in a simulated urban village as well as various training areas across the installation. The 2nd Chemical Battalion's mission is to discover, counter, and neutralize chemical, biological, or nuclear threats across the United States and in deployed environments. The 2nd Chemical Battalion hold unique detection capabilities by being one of the only active-duty chemical battalions in the U.S. Army to conduct CBRN missions for the US Army and for the Department of Defense (DoD). (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)
