77th FS and FGS at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter Generation Squadron conduct preflight operations before pilots assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron fulfill realistic-combat scenario taskers during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at El Centro Naval Air Station, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE 24-03 provides 20th Fighter Wing Airmen a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national
interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934205
|VIRIN:
|240805-F-HO927-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110512282
|Length:
|00:07:06
|Location:
|EL CENTRO NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
