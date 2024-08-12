Welcome to the U.S. Army Aviation Advanced Individual Training graduation ceremony livestream for Class 24-013Q held Friday, August 16, 2024 at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 14:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|934198
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-MD562-1908
|Filename:
|DOD_110512145
|Length:
|00:20:08
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Aviation Advanced Individual Training Graduation Ceremony: Class 24-13Q, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.