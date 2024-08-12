Fleet Master Chief Terrell highlights tactics outlined in Culture of Excellence 2.0 to identify and combat toxic leadership and workplace hostility.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 14:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934196
|VIRIN:
|240816-N-ZZ999-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110512102
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, How to Strengthen Navy Leadership Behaviors and Workplace Environments, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
