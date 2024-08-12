Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Flight Surgeon Course Graduation - Class 242-43

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Welcome to the U.S. Army Flight Surgeon Course Graduation - Class 242-43 held Friday, August 16, at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Alabama.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 12:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 934189
    VIRIN: 240816-A-MD562-9832
    Filename: DOD_110512006
    Length: 00:17:29
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Flight Surgeon Course Graduation - Class 242-43, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAACELive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download