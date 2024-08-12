Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct body sparring during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 15, 2024. Recruits perform body sparring during the Crucible to apply the fundamentals of Marine Corps Martial Arts taught throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 12:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934187
|VIRIN:
|240815-M-JM917-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110512001
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Body Sparring (Reel), by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.