    Delta Company Body Sparring (Reel)

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct body sparring during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 15, 2024. Recruits perform body sparring during the Crucible to apply the fundamentals of Marine Corps Martial Arts taught throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 12:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934187
    VIRIN: 240815-M-JM917-1002
    Filename: DOD_110512001
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Body Sparring (Reel), by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

