TRADOC Best Squad Competition 2024 - FCoE Ruck March - B-Roll

Who: Fires Center of Excellence Best Squad from 428th Field Artillery Brigade



What: Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition - The week-long competition will assess the squads technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. The 12-mile Ruck finished off the E3B portion of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition. Candidates had 4 hours to complete 12 miles in full gear.



When: Aug. 16, 2024



Where: Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.



Why: The Best Squad Competition displays what it means to be an expert at the basics and builds upon the professionalism of U.S. Army Soldiers.