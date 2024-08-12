U.S. Army Cadet Sydney Montana, Frontier Battalion, Slippery Rock University shares why she wants to commission in the U.S. Army on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Aug. 07, 2024. Montana comes from a military family and wants to give back the military community that gave her so much through out her life. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 10:59
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|934162
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-NH875-2610
|Filename:
|DOD_110511595
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve Cadet Sydney Montana, by SGT Sean MacIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.