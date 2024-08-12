Why I Serve Cadet Sydney Montana

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Cadet Sydney Montana, Frontier Battalion, Slippery Rock University shares why she wants to commission in the U.S. Army on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Aug. 07, 2024. Montana comes from a military family and wants to give back the military community that gave her so much through out her life. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)