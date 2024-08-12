Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th MSC Highlights SSG Baker for Women's Equality Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Selfless Service drives Staff Sgt. Ana Baker.

    A human resources specialist with the 7th Mission Support Command's, personnel directorate, and the executive assistant for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa operations director as a Dept. of the Army civilian, Baker has committed herself to service

    Baker enlisted in the United States Army and spent three years on active duty as a military police specialist. After having her daughter, Baker decided to take a break from her military service to focus on motherhood.

    Missing the connection and camaraderie of service, she joined the U.S. Army Reserve. Baker has served as a troop program unit (TPU) Soldier, completing a mobilization to Saudia Arabia, and a deployment to Afghanistan. She's also served on active-duty operational support as a Reserve Soldier.

    The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information about the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc.

    She's an encourager and a team player, supporting her Soldiers, peers, and leaders, helping them to reach their goals.

    "The assignments or the teams I've worked with, I've found the most fulfillment in helping them reach their goals," said Baker. "Selfless service drives a lot of what Ido and it shapes who I am."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 10:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934157
    VIRIN: 240811-A-JU900-1087
    Filename: DOD_110511346
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MSC Highlights SSG Baker for Women's Equality Day, by SSG Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    Human Resources Command G1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download