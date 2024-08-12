7th MSC Highlights SSG Baker for Women's Equality Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Selfless Service drives Staff Sgt. Ana Baker.



A human resources specialist with the 7th Mission Support Command's, personnel directorate, and the executive assistant for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa operations director as a Dept. of the Army civilian, Baker has committed herself to service



Baker enlisted in the United States Army and spent three years on active duty as a military police specialist. After having her daughter, Baker decided to take a break from her military service to focus on motherhood.



Missing the connection and camaraderie of service, she joined the U.S. Army Reserve. Baker has served as a troop program unit (TPU) Soldier, completing a mobilization to Saudia Arabia, and a deployment to Afghanistan. She's also served on active-duty operational support as a Reserve Soldier.



The 7th Mission Support Command is the U.S. Army Reserve presence in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment resources in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions across the theater. For more stories and information about the 7th Mission Support Command, connect on Facebook @7thmsc.



She's an encourager and a team player, supporting her Soldiers, peers, and leaders, helping them to reach their goals.



"The assignments or the teams I've worked with, I've found the most fulfillment in helping them reach their goals," said Baker. "Selfless service drives a lot of what Ido and it shapes who I am."