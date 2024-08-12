Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Civil Affairs Regiment has been supporting the U.S. Army for 69 years.

    ROMANIA

    07.29.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Capt Eric Cetrone, civil affairs officer, 415th Civil Affairs Battalion wishes the Civil Affairs Regiment an Happy Birthday at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romaina, July 30,2024. This year celebrate 69 year in service since it inception on August 17, 1955.(U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 05:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934150
    VIRIN: 240730-A-HY112-5532
    Filename: DOD_110511153
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Civil Affairs Regiment has been supporting the U.S. Army for 69 years., by SPC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    CivilAffairs
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

