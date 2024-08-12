240813-N-TW227-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2024) An interview with Electrician's Mates aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 00:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934141
|VIRIN:
|240813-N-TW227-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110510950
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Day in the Life Of: Electrician's Mates, by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
