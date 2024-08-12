Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 24-2: ENDEX Social Media B Roll

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman David Lawler 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    B roll footage summarizing training completed throughout Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at various military training sites throughout the State of Michigan. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman David Lawler)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 22:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934133
    VIRIN: 240815-F-WW669-6520
    Filename: DOD_110510798
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 24-2: ENDEX Social Media B Roll, by SrA David Lawler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

