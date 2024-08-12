Alaska Organized Militia, partners clearing the way in Juneau

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934124" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Alaska Organized Militia, including service members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia, and Alaska State Defense Force, work with local authorities and tribal emergency operations to remove disaster debris in the Mendenhall Valley, Juneau, Alaska, Aug. 14, 2024, following the recent glacial outburst flood. The State Emergency Operations Center activated 60 Alaska Organized Militia members from the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia as part of Joint Task Force – Juneau. (Alaska National Guard video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)