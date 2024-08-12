Camp Humphreys hosts back-to-school townhall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jacob Sherwood, Pacific West superintendent for the Department of Defense Education Activity, speaks about the Back-to-school townhall held on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2024. The purpose of the townhall was to disseminate information to Humphreys families to help them prepare for the upcoming school year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jangwoo Ha)