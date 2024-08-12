Camp Humphreys hosts back-to-school townhall

Jacob Sherwood, Pacific West superintendent for the Department of Defense Education Activity, speaks about the Back-to-school townhall held on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2024. The purpose of the townhall was to disseminate information to Humphreys families to help them prepare for the upcoming school year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jangwoo Ha)
