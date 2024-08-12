Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Humphreys hosts back-to-school townhall

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jangwoo Ha 

    AFN Humphreys

    Jacob Sherwood, Pacific West superintendent for the Department of Defense Education Activity, speaks about the Back-to-school townhall held on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2024. The purpose of the townhall was to disseminate information to Humphreys families to help them prepare for the upcoming school year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jangwoo Ha)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 20:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934123
    VIRIN: 240816-A-KQ035-1001
    Filename: DOD_110510688
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    This work, Camp Humphreys hosts back-to-school townhall, by SGT Jangwoo Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    townhall
    Department of Defense Education Activity
    DODEA
    back-to-school
    Humphreys Middle School
    Morning Calm Center

