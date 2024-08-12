Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird artillery takes aim at Northern Strike 2024

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Artillerymen with the Oklahoma Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, tested their mettle at Northern Strike 2024 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, August 3-17, 2024.

    The 1-160th FA played a key role in this year's exercise, conducting critical training to hone their speed and accuracy on the M199 105mm howitzer and M777 towed 155mm howitzer. The regiment executed near-constant fire missions, sending over 3,400 rounds downrange throughout the exercise.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 18:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934104
    VIRIN: 240815-Z-DX255-1001
    Filename: DOD_110510372
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    NS24
    NorthernStrike24

