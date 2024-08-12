Thunderbird artillery takes aim at Northern Strike 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Artillerymen with the Oklahoma Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, tested their mettle at Northern Strike 2024 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, August 3-17, 2024.



The 1-160th FA played a key role in this year's exercise, conducting critical training to hone their speed and accuracy on the M199 105mm howitzer and M777 towed 155mm howitzer. The regiment executed near-constant fire missions, sending over 3,400 rounds downrange throughout the exercise.