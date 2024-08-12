U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for flight during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise Aug. 13, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The Total Force is essential to sustaining nuclear deterrence through expertise and capability in nuclear support mission execution. During the NORE, Airmen complete various scenarios, generate mission-ready KC-135 aircraft, and simulate personnel through deployment function lines within a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934090
|VIRIN:
|240815-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110510172
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission-ready Airmen, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.