Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission-ready Airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for flight during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise Aug. 13, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The Total Force is essential to sustaining nuclear deterrence through expertise and capability in nuclear support mission execution. During the NORE, Airmen complete various scenarios, generate mission-ready KC-135 aircraft, and simulate personnel through deployment function lines within a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934090
    VIRIN: 240815-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110510172
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission-ready Airmen, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Total Force
    Airmen
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    MacDill
    Nuclear deterrence
    Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download