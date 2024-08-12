Mission-ready Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for flight during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Exercise Aug. 13, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The Total Force is essential to sustaining nuclear deterrence through expertise and capability in nuclear support mission execution. During the NORE, Airmen complete various scenarios, generate mission-ready KC-135 aircraft, and simulate personnel through deployment function lines within a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)