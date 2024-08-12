Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers train at Northern Strike Exercise

    CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 437th Medical Company (Ground Ambulance) participated in exercise Northern Strike on Aug. 3-17, 2024, at Camp Grayling, Mich.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 13:12
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    joint training
    807th MC(DS)
    U.S. Army reserve
    Michigan Air National Guard
    NorthernStrike2024

