U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 437th Medical Company (Ground Ambulance) participated in exercise Northern Strike on Aug. 3-17, 2024, at Camp Grayling, Mich.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 13:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934033
|VIRIN:
|240812-D-LX804-3115
|Filename:
|DOD_110509587
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers train at Northern Strike Exercise, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.