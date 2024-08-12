For nearly 250 years Soldiers and Civilians with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Engineer Regiment have been proudly serving the nation! This is a highlight of the work those Soldiers and Civilians have been doing over the past year.
Contains Copyrighted Music - Documentation Available for usage license
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934017
|VIRIN:
|240809-A-OI229-2469
|Filename:
|DOD_110509366
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineer Regiment Overview Video 2024, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.