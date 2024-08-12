Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineer Regiment Overview Video 2024

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    For nearly 250 years Soldiers and Civilians with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Engineer Regiment have been proudly serving the nation! This is a highlight of the work those Soldiers and Civilians have been doing over the past year.

    Contains Copyrighted Music - Documentation Available for usage license

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934017
    VIRIN: 240809-A-OI229-2469
    Filename: DOD_110509366
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: US

    This work, Engineer Regiment Overview Video 2024, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Combat Engineers
    Engineer Regiment
    army civilians

