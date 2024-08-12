Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citizen Airmen Highlight- Tech. Sgt. Christopher Alvarez - Loadmaster and TCCC instructor

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Alvarez, a loadmaster and tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) instructor, assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, discusses how his civilian job experiences as a paramedic positively impacts his role as a TCCC instructor. As a citizen Airman, Alvarez works full time in his local community and serves part-time as an Air National Guardsman, allowing him to share his knowledge and expertise with his fellow teammates, making his unit more prepared for deployed combat situations they may see in the future. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn) (Music license from InAudio.Org)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 13:19
    VIRIN: 240802-F-HO038-2377
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    loadmaster
    Georgia Air National Guard
    paramedic
    165th Airlift Wing
    citizen airman

