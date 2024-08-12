Citizen Airmen Highlight- Tech. Sgt. Christopher Alvarez - Loadmaster and TCCC instructor

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Alvarez, a loadmaster and tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) instructor, assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, discusses how his civilian job experiences as a paramedic positively impacts his role as a TCCC instructor. As a citizen Airman, Alvarez works full time in his local community and serves part-time as an Air National Guardsman, allowing him to share his knowledge and expertise with his fellow teammates, making his unit more prepared for deployed combat situations they may see in the future. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn) (Music license from InAudio.Org)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 13:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934012
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-HO038-2377
|Filename:
|DOD_110509306
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
