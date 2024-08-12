Citizen Airmen Highlight- Tech. Sgt. Christopher Alvarez - Loadmaster and TCCC instructor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Alvarez, a loadmaster and tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) instructor, assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, discusses how his civilian job experiences as a paramedic positively impacts his role as a TCCC instructor. As a citizen Airman, Alvarez works full time in his local community and serves part-time as an Air National Guardsman, allowing him to share his knowledge and expertise with his fellow teammates, making his unit more prepared for deployed combat situations they may see in the future. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn) (Music license from InAudio.Org)