    165th Airlift Wing conducts pre-deployment Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conduct tactical combat casualty care training in preparation for upcoming deployment Aug 2, 2024 at the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah, Ga. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn) (Music license used from InAudio.org)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 11:53
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Georgia Air National Guard
    combat ready
    deployment training
    165th Airlift Wing

