165th Airlift Wing conducts pre-deployment Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conduct tactical combat casualty care training in preparation for upcoming deployment Aug 2, 2024 at the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah, Ga. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Dunn) (Music license used from InAudio.org)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 11:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934008
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-HO038-4125
|Filename:
|DOD_110509253
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.