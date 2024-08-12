Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe 1 Minute News- USSPACEFOREUR-AF Change of Command

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Space Force Brig Gen Jacob Middleton assumed command of U.S. Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 13, 2024.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 10:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 934000
    VIRIN: 240813-F-AV821-2611
    Filename: DOD_110508989
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    SPACE FORCE
    SPACEFOREUR-AF

