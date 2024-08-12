Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Exchange Benefit with SMA Michael R. Weimer, U.S. Army

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    SMA Weimer, proud PX shopper since 1971 talks of the Exchange Benefit and ShopMyExchange.com, tax-free shopping, with military-exclusive pricing, credit services and free shipping options.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 09:06
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    SMA Michael R. Weimer

