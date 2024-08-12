Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drill Sergeants from across the Total U.S. Army embark on Fort Jackson to compete and find out who is the 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Drill Sergeants from across the Total U.S. Army embark on Fort Jackson to compete and find out who is the 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year.

    From September 15-19th Active Duty and U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants will be challenged on their ability to coach, mentor, and train Skill Level 1 Tasks to determine who will be crowned.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 08:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933988
    VIRIN: 240808-D-UW048-5621
    Filename: DOD_110508441
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sergeants from across the Total U.S. Army embark on Fort Jackson to compete and find out who is the 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill Sergeant
    DSOY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download