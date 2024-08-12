Drill Sergeants from across the Total U.S. Army embark on Fort Jackson to compete and find out who is the 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year.
From September 15-19th Active Duty and U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeants will be challenged on their ability to coach, mentor, and train Skill Level 1 Tasks to determine who will be crowned.
This work, Drill Sergeants from across the Total U.S. Army embark on Fort Jackson to compete and find out who is the 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
