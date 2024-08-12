U.S. Army Soldiers from Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard, and U.S. Marines from Detachment 1, Combat Logistics Battalion 25, Stone Bay, North Carolina, conduct sling load operations with M777A2 Howitzers and CH-53K King Stallions during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Jordaan Kvale)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 09:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933986
|VIRIN:
|240815-Z-ES212-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110508426
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Howitzer Sling Load, by Amn Jordaan Kvale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.