Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Jacob Middleton, U.S. Space Forces Europe – Space Forces Africa commander, assumes command during the SPACEFOREUR-AF Change of Command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024. SPACEFOREUR-AF is the U.S. Space Force component field command charged with supporting both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, encompassing 51 countries in Europe and 53 countries in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Dylan Myers)