Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.13.2024

    Video by Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Jacob Middleton, U.S. Space Forces Europe – Space Forces Africa commander, assumes command during the SPACEFOREUR-AF Change of Command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024. SPACEFOREUR-AF is the U.S. Space Force component field command charged with supporting both U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, encompassing 51 countries in Europe and 53 countries in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Dylan Myers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 04:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 933978
    VIRIN: 240812-F-VH914-1071
    Filename: DOD_110508187
    Length: 00:40:21
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Forces in Europe - Space Forces Africa holds change of command ceremony, by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    U.S. European Command
    Ramstein AB
    U.S. Africa Command
    Change of Command
    U.S. Space Force
    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations
    SPACEFOREUR-AF
    Space Forces in Europe – Space Forces Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download