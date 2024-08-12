Chaplain (Capt.) Greg Davis discusses his role in the mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplain (Capt.) Greg Davis, the battalion chaplain assigned to 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division discusses his role within the 3rd ABCT’s rotation to the European theater during an interview at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug. 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)